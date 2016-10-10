Horses on show at Alstonville

Elka Peterson, 8 with Bordershow Fleur de Lis after winning Champion Rider in the 8 - 10 year class and Reserve Champion Junior Rider at the Alstonville All Breeds Show. Mia Armitage

CHILDREN, adults, stallions, mares, colts, fillies and geldings all took to the ring at the Alstonville Showground for the 2016 Alstonville All Breeds Spring Horse Spectacular yesterday.

Prize winners took home little more than ribbons and horse blankets, with Reserve Champ Junior Rider Elka Peterson, 8, saying the lessons she learned from her riding experience were good for life.

Show riding "tells you not to be nervous all the time because everyone is looking," said Elka, who learned to ride when she was three, on a Shetland Pony.

Competing also "teaches you not be rude because the judges can hear you", she added.

Elka and her family travelled six hours to compete in Alstonville and Elka said it took nearly two and a half hours to prepare her horse, Boordershow Fleur de Lis, for the event.

"I love plaiting their manes with Mum," she said.

Competing comes at a cost and Elka said she saved her pocket money for about two months to contribute to entry fees.

Riley Kent, 17, came from the Gold Coast with Let's Dance, 10, an off-the-track thoroughbred leased from the Swift Family from Chambers Flat.