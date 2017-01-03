Lengthy delays after three-car crash in Tweed Heads

MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays after a three-car accident on the Pacific Motorway at Tweed Heads West.

The incident happened near the Kennedy Drv exit at about 12pm. One northbound lane was closed in the wake of the pile-up, sparking a major traffic jam stretching south to Chinderah.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12.05pm but a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said there were no major injuries.

Motorists have been advised to add an extra 35 minutes travel time with holiday traffic exacerbating delays.