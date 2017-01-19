Lego takes over City Hall

The Lismore Brick Event will be the biggest event of its kind held in Lismore and will feature over 30 different exhibits all made from LEGO bricks. The Lismore Brick Event will be held Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January 2017 at the Lismore City Hall.

LOVERS of Lego should make a date to visit Lismore City Hall this weekend.

More than one million of the toy building blocks will be pieced together to create 30-plus different exhibits encompassing the themes of space and Star Wars, cities - complete with working trains, shipping, robotics, dinosaurs, the wild west, operating Technic vehicles and much, much more.

The inaugural Lismore Brick Event will host pieces from the private collections and imaginations of more than 30 individuals or, in Lego language, "master builders", and there will also be build-and-play tables for kids and adults alike as well as Lego products, games and other merchandise for sale.

Opening hours are 9am to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets priced up to $55.10 are available at the door or online at brickevents.iwannaticket.com.au