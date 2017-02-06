34°
Lecturers awarded for helping students transition to university life

6th Feb 2017 8:45 AM
Dr Rob Garbutt, Dr Rebecca Olive and Dr Hanabeth Luke received awards from the Vice Chancellor this month.
Dr Rob Garbutt, Dr Rebecca Olive and Dr Hanabeth Luke received awards from the Vice Chancellor this month. John Waddell

THREE academics have been awarded for helping first year students make the transition into university.

Rob Garbutt, Rebecca Olive and Hanabeth Luke delivered "inspirational” first-year study units at Southern Cross University aimed at helping new students.

"The measure of any University is the eminence and commitment of its teachers,” Southern Cross university Vice Chancellor Adam Shoemaker said.

"I am delighted that we have colleagues with such a gift for inspiring learning and who really embody the Southern Cross ethos.”

Dr Garbutt and Dr Luke received a citation in the Outstanding Contributions to Student Learning category.

A former student Ajita Cannings, said Dr Garbutt helped her cope with the transition.

"Coming from a low-achieving background I was not convinced that I would cope with or fit in at university,” Ms Cannings said.

"Rob was such a wonderful teacher because he made the content totally accessible, relevant and interesting and was completely dedicated to his students.”

Ms Cannings is now a teacher at Lismore High.

Dr Luke, from the School of Environment, Science and Engineering, was awarded for laying powerful foundations in scientific thinking through inclusive delivery.

"Hannabeth's enthusiasm and dedication to teaching well are outstanding and deserve the recognition,” Southern Cross University student, Sophie Cotton, said.

Ms Rebecca Olive in the School of Arts and Social Sciences received her citation in the Excellence in Student Engagement category.

She was awarded for creating student engagement in learning about Cultural Studies ideas and theories.

"Dr Rebecca Olive is one of the best tutors I've had the pleasure of learning from during my three years of study at SCU,” Liam van Dugteren, a social science student, said.

"She is incredibly well-informed in her specialist area of gender and sexuality studies and has a great ability to link current developments in this academic area of studies with highly relevant issues in the media and wider society.”

The Vice Chancellor's Citations for excellence in teaching and learning were awarded at a ceremony at the Lismore campus yesterday.

Topics:  hanabeth luke lismore northern rivers education rebecca olive rob garbutt southern cross university

