Learning in style at North Coast

SUPPORTED: North Coast Community College are focused on helping you identify your learning style.

THERE IS no right or wrong way when it comes to learning.

The different approaches to learning are known as learning styles.

It is important to discover your personal style when it comes to learning.

This will help you not only in your education but also in other aspects in life because people continue to learn throughout their lives.

Visual learners learn best from pictures and displays where auditory learners prefer lectures and discussion.

Tactile learners prefer a hands-on approach.

Some people work well independently, others get their best results from working in a group.

Whatever your learning style, North Coast Community College provides a personalised learning program based on your specific learning needs.

North Coast Community College has just launched the Learning Hub to support students enrolled in any of their nationally recognised courses.

The Learning Hub offers face-to-face support with qualified trainers every Thursday between 9am and 12noon.

Which means - if you need study guidance or support, or simply want a supportive environment each week, we encourage you to pop into Alstonville campus on Thursday mornings.

The college has launched its new course program for term 4.

Visit the website, www. northcoastcc.edu.au, or phone 66285426 for more information.