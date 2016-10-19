Learner driver fined for dangerous burnouts near mum and bub

An 18-year-old Casino man has had his learner licence suspended.

Richmond Local Are Command Police will allege that at 12.05am on Tuesday an 18-year-old Casino man was doing burnouts near a licensed premises in the Casino CBD.

As a result, the rear tyres lost traction and flicked loose gravel on to the back of a pedestrian who was in the car park holding her one-year-old child.

While police were investigating the incident at Casino police station, the man attended the station and started acting in in an intimidating manner towards the witness.

The man had been on his learner licence for two months.

His license was suspended on the spot and he was issued fines of nearly $1500.

The first was $850 for holder of learner licence drive unaccompanied by authorised person and the second was a $650 fine for operating vehicle to cause driving wheels to undergo sustained loss of traction.