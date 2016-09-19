Learn from the experts at make-up masterclasses

On Friday, September 23, Australian mineral make up label Issada will host Masterclasses at Osprey Spa at Elements Resort, Byron Bay.

EXPERTS from one of Australia's most in-demand make-up labels will be in Byron Bay this week to host masterclasses.

Mineral make-up brand Issada will run the classes at Osprey Spa at Elements on Byron this Friday (September 23).

The focus will be on creating a fresh daytime look using techniques of contouring, highlighting, bronzing and face sculpting. Classes will run for 90 minutes at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm.

Sip champagne, nibble on cheese platters and learn from those in the know.

A booking fee of $45 is required, but this fee is redeemable upon purchase of Issada products on the day.

Issada make-up is used by celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow, and uses pharmaceutical grade minerals, organic botanicals, collagen and peptides to treat the skin.

Open since February as a sanctuary for wellness within Byron Bay's new world class beachfront resort Elements of Byron, Osprey Spa comprises five therapy suites with private courtyard gardens.

There is a stillness and recovery zone, a light filled mani pedi courtyard, an Issada make up station and a retail space.

Designed by Rowena Cornwell from Coop Creative, the spa features giant pots aged under the Aegean Sea from the set of the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

"The palette is bleached and sun kissed, overlaid with a soft pinky haze like the sunset across Belongil Beach," Ms Cornwall said.

For Osprey Spa bookings and enquiries contact 66391555 or spa@elementsofbyron.com.au