'Leaning' tower set to topple permanently

GOODBYE TO OLD, HELLO TO NEW: Ballina Marine Rescue's Commander John Donoghue with the old and new towers in the background. Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

THE old leaning Marine Rescue tower at North Wall will be demolished this week as the volunteers last Friday moved into their new headquarters.

A section of the North Wall pathway will be closed to the public during the demolition works, scheduled for tomorrow and Friday.

The new $2.8m tower at North Wall went live on Saturday morning.

It's a day Ballina's Commander John Donohue thought he would never see.

He joined Ballina's Marine Rescue back in 1998 and is one of only two volunteers left in the organisation who attended a meeting in the late 1990s to discuss the need for a new tower once the lean on the old one was discovered.

It took nine months to build the new tower, but more than 15 years of campaigning.

Marine Rescue NSW emergency systems manager Andrew Cribb said the building was state-of-the-art and this had coincided with an increase of radio coverage.

"What it means is 24 hours-a-day we are there listening. We are listening further out to sea and filling out the blindspots up and down the coast.”