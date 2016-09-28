Last Year 12 for current Ballina High School farewelled

CLASS OF 2016: This is the last Ballina High School Year 12 to be farewelled at the current school.

IT WAS the end of an era at Ballina High School last Friday.

The last Year 12 cohort for the current school were farewelled.

One of the outgoing school captains, Jack Graham-Jones, reflected on how many students had attended the current school, which is set to be demolished next year to make way for a new high school, amalgamating Ballina High and Southern Cross 7-12.

He said the current Year 12 students were part of a "final chapter” at the school.

But, for the most part, the students who spoke reminisced about their own time at the school, and didn't harp on about the distant past.

Like many before them, they were looking forward to finishing school.

Captain Emma Duff spoke about a humorous incident in which she was smashed by a t-bar on the Year 10 snow trip, and the friendships the students made over the high school years.

Another captain, Seamus Burke, joked the students were united against the common "enemy” of school.

While it is the end of a chapter for the current school, it was also the start of a new chapter in the students' lives. Former student and keynote speaker at the farewell, Cloe Jager, advised the students to broaden their horizons, make new friends and travel.

It's not the end of the Ballina High School name just yet: The new amalgamated high school is set to open in 2019.