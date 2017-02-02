37°
News

Last hope for debt-ridden macadamia company

Mia Armitage
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:30 AM
STRUGGLING macadamia roasting and salting company Macaz could face debts of more than $3.6 million including unpaid factory rent, creditors of the Northern Rivers business have heard.
STRUGGLING macadamia roasting and salting company Macaz could face debts of more than $3.6 million including unpaid factory rent, creditors of the Northern Rivers business have heard. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ADMINISTRATORS of struggling macadamia processing and sales company Macaz will seek offers from interested buyers next week after investigations revealed mounting debt, poor management and legal challenges.

Condon Associates Group managing principal Schon Condon said he wants to sell the company as a whole rather than auction off equipment to save jobs and business opportunities in the Lismore area.

Mr Condon has been running Macaz in a "limited capacity” since December 8 but the Alstonville-based company could not afford to pay staff and "some day to day expenses” after January 5, a report for creditors showed.

Workers were owed and paid wages when Mr Condon took over but more than $70,000 in holiday pay, long service leave and superannuation remains outstanding.

Suspected insolvency

Company directors Peter Fuserelli and Brian Wilkin and former director Gregory Woods, who served two years at Macaz between 2014 and 2016, face possible legal action for operating the business when it appears to have been insolvent for the past four years.

Continuing losses, excessive loans and insufficient liquidity in assets led to the suspected insolvency, the report stated.

Directors gave administrators annual reports dating back to June 2013 showing combined losses of more than $17 million, leaving the company with negative net assets in every submitted report.

A 2014-15 financial year report was absent from those listed.

Mr Condon said reports weren't finalised and there were times in the past four years when the plant wasn't operating.

"I note that the company incurred significant amounts of current liabilities that constantly exceeded current assets of the company,” Mr Condon said in his January 16 report to creditors.

Mounting debts, in the millions, were mostly to trading companies, the Australian Taxation Office and financial lenders.

Potential conflicts of interest

Mr Condon noted non-current debts to related parties increased from nearly $2 million to nearly $2.5 million during the time investigated so far.

"This confirms that the business is not viable if funding wasn't available,” he wrote in the creditors' report.

"Almost by definition, related party transactions involve conflicts of interest,” he wrote later.

"A lack of source documents formalising and recording the terms and conditions of the related party loans may not meet (legal) obligations.”

No money in the bank, missing nuts

Directors reported "a surplus of assets over liabilities in the sum of $608,485” excluding administration fees as of Mr Condon's appointment but a December 2016 balance sheet showed the company had a negative net asset position of more than $3.8 million.

There was no money in the bank, $32 cash on hand, and less than $8000 due from debtors so far but Mr Condon said he expected that figure to increase as investigations continued.

An inability "to negotiate satisfactory resolutions to issues with creditors” and a non-delivery of macadamia nuts from "certain suppliers” led to cash flow problems, Mr Condon stated.

Lawyers acting for creditor Swiss Gourmet Co went to the NSW Supreme Court to have the company liquidated in November and a December 20 hearing was adjourned until February 2.

Still running

The company had more than $2 million worth of plant and equipment assets, a professional valuer hired by Mr Condon found.

"It's still running, we've just got to gear up for 2017 season from February to July - it may well be that an external party will come on board,” said Mr Condon on Tuesday.

"I've already been contacted by a couple of people who are interested.”

Creditors at a January 24 meeting voted to adjourn for 45 business days to give Mr Condon and his team more time to investigate.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alstonville insolvency macadamia industry macaz northern rivers voluntary administration

Bali murder accused 'angry' no one helped victim

Bali murder accused 'angry' no one helped victim

THE boyfriend of Byron woman Sara Connor, David Taylor, has said he was "angry" at those who failed to help the Bali police officer he is accused of killing.

Online tributes for local comedian

Byron Shire resident, comedian and actress Sandy Ghandi.

She had attended a screening of her latest film on the weekend

Last hope for debt-ridden macadamia company

STRUGGLING macadamia roasting and salting company Macaz could face debts of more than $3.6 million including unpaid factory rent, creditors of the Northern Rivers business have heard.

Administrators say they've already heard from interested buyers

Bravery rewarded in new SES Coraki Unit

COURAGEOUS: Awards handed out at the new SES Unit in Coraki yesterday.

The men who risked their lives to save a farmer and his son

Local Partners

New shed for Casino means the world to the men

Harold Wray is 79 years old and when his 52-year marriage broke down, he was at a loss.

Bravery rewarded in new SES Coraki Unit

COURAGEOUS: Awards handed out at the new SES Unit in Coraki yesterday.

The men who risked their lives to save a farmer and his son

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News Australia announced on the weekend it will dedicate more time on the road out of Canberra this year.

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

Beyonce and Jay Z are having twins, siblings for Blue Ivy

SINGER Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is expecting twins

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriots Day.

THIS nail-biting, poignant drama stars proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg

Online tributes for local comedian

Byron Shire resident, comedian and actress Sandy Ghandi.

She had attended a screening of her latest film on the weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage is situated in a prime position just a short 3 min stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops and...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,385,000

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

RENTALS: We have a list near or below the average price

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Builders smiling over Northern Rivers construction boom

Epiq at Lennox Head

Good luck trying to get a tradie in 2017 - they're booked out

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!