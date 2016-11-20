30°
News

Last chance to save Northern Rivers organic farm

Mia Armitage
| 20th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Aerial view of 30 acre certified organic Fossil Farm in the Northern Rivers, facing an uncertain future after a recent sale.
Aerial view of 30 acre certified organic Fossil Farm in the Northern Rivers, facing an uncertain future after a recent sale. Courtesy of Fossil Farm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ORGANIC retailers and consumers in the Northern Rivers risked losing a local supplier unless new operators for a certified garden were found this week.

The Galvin family in Mullumbimby sold the three-acre Fossil Farm earlier this year and former manager Leah Galvin said the new owners, already retired, were keen to rent out the gardens in return for 25% of gross profits reaped but expressions of interest so far had fallen through.

"My parents have owned it for four years but the beds have been in place 15 years” said Ms Galvin on Tuesday.

"Mum and dad now want to retire and I really need to be with my son.

"My vision was to continue on the garden, to keep that strong ethic of growing food for the Byron shire.”

Ms Galvin said the business supplied produce to well-known Northern Rivers' whole foods business Santos Organics as well as local restaurants, cafes and farmers' markets.

"If they can't get anything local they have to go to Brisbane” she said of Fossil Farm customers.

Ms Galvin used to invite up to six volunteers known as WWOOFers to work on the farm in exchange for food and accommodation until changes to national visa requirements came into force last year that meant all workers had to be monetarily paid.

The Byron Shire Council also directed the Galvins to remove a shelter built over an up-cycled bus used for WWOOFER accommodation.

Although Ms Galvin was still able to offer locals volunteer work in exchange for food, irregular availability and training combined with her family needs meant operation of the farm was no longer sustainable.

"I've spent the last few months looking for someone to take over the farm,” she said.

"It's a big job but it would make a great community farm.”

Ms Galvin said she had approached Byron Mayor Simon Richardson for interest but he said it was "out of his hands”.

She'd also asked the principal of neighbouring Shearwater School if students would like to add the farm to their existing educational gardens but the school had other budgetary commitments.

In a last-ditch effort, Ms Galvin posted an expressions of interest notice via social media in early November.

"I've got two or three guys that are interested in coming on board,” she said.

"They used to run an organic co-op scheme on the Gold Coast, they were doing 60 boxes a week.

"I'd need to train them up and put them in touch with the owner.”

Fossil Farm Features

  • 3 acre fully certified organic (OGA) market garden with 75 garden beds (1 x 20 metres), established minimum 10 years.
  • Fully irrigated with bore water (never runs out) with hoses and taps to reach all beds and T-tape drip irrigation watering all beds.
  • Access to New Brighton farmers' market and Byron farmers' market weekly; established relationship with three Santos stores, local restaurants and Gold Coast health shops.
  • Fully irrigated nursery. Room for trees and vegie seedlings.
  • Fully equipped camp kitchen with fridge, cooker, cupboards, chill out space for feeding up to 20 people.
  • Direct seeder machine.
  • Large cool room with shelving.
  • Access to refrigerated van and farm truck.
  • 30 citrus trees -mixed limes, mandarins and lemons.
  • Support and mentoring from Ms Galvin.
  • 4 kms to Mullumbimby town and neighbouring Shearwater Steiner School.

Ms Galvin said she thought the new owners were "open” to the possibility of council permit applications for onsite worker accomodation.

Interested parties were invited to contact Ms Galvin directly.

Lismore Northern Star
BREAKING: Man stabbed to death at Lismore home

BREAKING: Man stabbed to death at Lismore home

Homicide squad investigate after 29-year-old stabbed in neck

Man on the run after police officer assaulted

A MAN is on the run following a police officer assault on the North Coast.

A MAN is on the run following a police officer assault

OPINION: Motorists are being milked for all they are worth

Paid parking in Byron Bay.Photo The Northern Star Archives

OPINION: Motorists milked for all they are worth

'Dark, nasty and warlike': Spell & the Gypsy buyers online

Fans of Spell Designs say they are being bullied in online secondhand buy/sell forums.

From flowers and lace to cult-like bullying and bans.

Local Partners

Celebrating between House with No Steps and Byron Council

TWO years of partnership between Byron Shire Council and House with No Steps will be celebrated this month.

Homeless or backpackers? Illegal camping in Byron

Tweed Shire Council "No Camping Sign" at Hastings Point

HOW many rangers does it take to move on illegal campers?

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Stallholders sell their goods from shipping containers and the Lismore Revolve Shop is also open so people can browse for second-hand goods.

Where to get your fresh coffee and produce from

Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

Sunday's bike to the beach for mens' health.

Ten things to do this week

FUN: Mullum Music festival 2016 is on this weekend.

Music, shows, racing, sports and more this week

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

The latest show from the Toronto-based company goes back to traditional circus roots.

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke has been cast in the Han Solo 'Star Wars' movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Guide $940,000 to...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!