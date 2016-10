Lennox Head mum Amanda Nash was killed in a car crash at Alstonville.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of late Lennox Head mother, Amanda Nash, will close tomorrow at midday.

Creator of the page, Casey Nipperess said the page was being closed at the family's request and thanked all who donated.

The page has raised nearly $75,000 since it was launched six days ago.

Mrs Nash died after a car crash on the Bruxner Hwy last Tuesday, leaving behind her husband Ryder and three-year-old daughter Bonnie.

