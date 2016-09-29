23°
News

Landowner charged over illegal landclearing

29th Sep 2016 8:56 AM
A Wardell landowner has pleaded guilty to clearing 1.8 hectares of native vegetation and threatened species.
A Wardell landowner has pleaded guilty to clearing 1.8 hectares of native vegetation and threatened species.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARDELL landowner has been charged for the unauthorised removal of approximately 1.8 hectares of native vegetation and threatened species.

The landowner pleaded guilty in the Ballina Local Court last week to the incident which occurred in September 2014.

The native vegetation illegally removed consisted of Swamp Mahogany and Coastal Cypress Pine, which are threatened species in NSW, as well as other native species and vegetation.

Ballina Shire Council's Group Manager, Development and Environmental Health, Rod Willis, said that the case certainly sets a precedent and deterrent for any future culprits.

"It's important that landowners realise the severity of removing native vegetation and threatened species without authorisation,” Mr Willis said.

"Council is satisfied with the outcome of the case, but the impacts of the crime will take years to rectify.”

The landowner has entered into a Deed of Agreement with Council for the revegetation and ongoing maintenance of the site for a minimum period of five years to ensure restoration and protection of high conservation vegetation.

"This will result in the overall long-term improvement in the habitat value of the site for a range of species including threatened flora and fauna and any future non-compliance with the Agreement has the potential to lead to further criminal charges,” Mr Willis said.

Magistrate Denys, in summing up the case, indicated that this was considered to be an "extremely significant matter”, that constituted "significant offending”, and that the penalty issued by the Court must provide a "significant deterrent” to prevent ongoing clearing of native vegetation.

The landowner was ordered to pay a fine of $4,000 and to pay Council's legal costs of $6,000.

The costs incurred by the landowner to obtain a Remediation Action Plan for the revegetation, and the cost of ongoing rehabilitation of the site and maintenance of the property were all taken into account when sentencing.

Lismore Northern Star
Niall Blair: Shark culling not an option

Niall Blair: Shark culling not an option

CALLS for shark culling on the North Coast have been ruled out, according to Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair.

Lismore barista named the best... in the world!

Lismore Gloria Jeans barista Justin Porrett has been named the RFG International Barista Champion.

Gloria Jeans barista named international barista champ

New mayor for Kyogle revealed after big win at council meeting

Kyogle has picked its new mayor.

Mayor elected after a 7-2 win at council

Kyogle Council GM elected to prestigious role

Kyogle Council General Manager David Tuxford

David Tuxford elected to Board of Local Government Professionals

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

Ballina Players hold auditions for Shrek The Musical Jr

MUSICAL: Ballina Players has announced its upcoming production of Shrek Jr. to go on stage January 2017.

This Sunday and Monday

Latest deals and offers

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

MADONNA had posted a naked selfie on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry who shed her clothes in a video promoting the US Presidential election.

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

Our funny bachelor bows out

The Bachelorette contestant Aaron Brady from Golden Beach. Supplied by Channel 10.

COAST marketing executive eliminated from The Bachelorette.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E3 - Which picnic date is better?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love, centre, with her top 11 bachelors.

Lee and Matt get some one-on-one time with Georgia.

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held address. Located on the edge of...

Ideal Entry Level Beachside Home Or Investment

11/6 Firewheel Place, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Perfectly located at the end of a no through road this 3 bed, 2 bath timber home is only minutes walk to the beach and Suffolk Park Shops and represents a...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29th...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 $825,000

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 Please Call Tara...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the heart of Federal town has potential to become an iconic site, adding to what already is a destination for people from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Call Tara or...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction