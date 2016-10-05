Lake road closure uncertain as council debate continues

BATTLE FOR ROAD: Lennox Head's Stop the Lake Road Closure committee spokesperson Pip Carter (back, left) with NSW Minister for Sport, Stuart Ayres who has described the decision to close the road as odd.Photo Contributed

THE day after the Ballina Shire Council voted to delay any action on closing the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth a motion was lodged to reverse that decision.

Cr Keith Williams put the initial motion to delay action on the road and for the council to write to the "NSW Minister for Sport (Stuart Ayres) to request the department provide its preferred options, including financial support, for maintaining access via the East Road and enhancing the amenity of the eastern precinct of Lake Ainsworth".

It was the Minister who, in an earlier visit to the lake, said the decision to close the road was "odd".

Cr Williams wrote in his motion that "the Minister indicated that the department may be willing to make a substantial investment in the eastern precinct to enhance the amenity of the area and enable retention of access via the east road".

"Council should accept the Minister's offer to explore options for the eastern precinct and not act in a presumptive manner by closing the road, while those discussions take place," the motion read.

However, that decision lasted one day before the rescission was lodged by Mayor David Wright, Deputy Mayor Jeff Johnson and Cr Sharon Parry.

Staff reported that closing the eastern road at the lake had long been the position of the council and the council previously declined an offer from the NSW Office of Sport for funding to re-build the eastern road.

Staff also report that the council has already built car parks to allow for the loss of parking once the road is closed.

An application for planning consent to close the road has already been lodged with the council's Development and Environmental Health Group.

The rescission will be debated at the next meeting.