Lake left in "sorry state” by Australia Day partiers

LOCAL residents are dismayed after Lake Ainsworth was left in a "sorry state" by Australia Day revellers.

The Lennox Head Resident's Association put a call out on Facebook for anyone willing to come down and help clean up the site today:

"The Lake has yet again been left in a sorry state, Friends of Lake Ainsworth will be down at the lake for the clean up at 6.30am tomorrow, and need your help.

"If you can come with a garbage bag or three and some gloves, even 15mins will help out.

"Meet at the Lake Ainsworth sign opposite surf club."