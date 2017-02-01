News

Lacey's hair ready to change someone's life

Marc Stapelberg
| 1st Feb 2017 10:05 AM
Lacey Garred, 7, of East Lismore, has grown her hair to donate to children suffering from cancer.
Lacey Garred, 7, of East Lismore, has grown her hair to donate to children suffering from cancer.

LACEY Garred was all smiles after losing her wonderful locks to a pair of scissors as part of a seven month gruelling process to grow her hair for charity.

Lacey's mum Natasha Garred said all went well when Lacey finally relinquished her stunning locks.

"She went into a bit of shock as soon as it was cut but she loves the new hair style," Mrs Garred said.

"She sat very quietly while getting it cut but said 'I can do my hair now' and 'It feels so light'.

Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig. Photo Contributed
Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig.
 

"It probably took about an hour all up because she had to section it all off, as well as the restyling of the hair.

"Her school is very proud of her, and the hair is due to be sent but we are waiting on final donations to come over the next two weeks."

The seven-year-old from East Lismore was inspired to donate her hair to children suffering from cancer mid way through 2016 and a subsequent discussion with her mum led to them looking online at the Variety website and deciding to grow the required 35cm length needed to donate a wig.

Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig. Photo Contributed
Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig.
 

The valuable hair has been careful packaged ready for transport after being cut to the specifications required which includes ensuring the hair is in multiple piggy tails, bound and then sealed in an envelope before posting.

Donations are still open until February 10 at the website https://alopecia.everydayhero.com/au/lacey or at a donation tin at PJs Country Fruit & Veg.

The online total has reached more than $700 and will be added to by the donation tin.

Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig. Photo Contributed
Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig.
 

Wigs cost families up to $6000 and last one to two years, meaning families can spend tens-of-thousands-of dollars on the purchase of wigs throughout a child's youth.

Variety supports children and families who are facing many challenges through sickness, disadvantage or living with a disability.

Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig. Photo Contributed
Lacey Garred had her locks chopped off on Saturday 28th January with a massive total of 42cm cut off to send to make a wig.

Donations of hair are made into specialised wigs for kids who have lost their hair due to a medical condition such as alopecia or cancer.

"I sort of want it short so I can grow it again and grow another wig," Lacey said.

To donate go to: https://alopecia. everydayhero.com/ au/lacey

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  alopecia donation hair haircut wig

