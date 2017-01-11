Kyogle's history has a new home... almost

HISTORY HOME: Looking at museum plans are Maggie Creedy, Tom Fitzgerald, Elaine McLean and Doug Campbell.

IT HAS taken a long time to find a home for Kyogle's history. Finally, tenders are being called to build a historical museum on the site next to the Kyogle Library in Bloore St.

Kyogle Historical Society treasurer Tom Fitzgerald said the society had entered into a public private partnership with Kyogle Council.

Society president Doug Campbell said it had cost $45,000 so far and the museum site had been moved five times.

"$8000 was spent on an electrician's report which we had to do," Mr Campbell said.

For 39 years the society's museum has been housed in a council-owned disused fire station.

"It is a very small building well below OH&S standards. The roof leaks, the ceiling is in disrepair, vermin enter the building and there is no telephone," Mr Fitzgerald said.

He is thrilled Kyogle's history will finally have a permanent home.

"The building will have cathedral ceilings and a rosewood desk at the reception under a canopy of leadlight glass from old Kyogle shops," he said.

"More and more today, people want to know the history of their families and we are inundated with requests for people's ancestry."

Tender applications close in February and can be done through Kyogle Council. Work is expected to begin in April.

For years, the society has raised funds through the sale of history books and through donations from the Biggs, Brown and Gibson Families. In addition the society received a $60k State Government grant.