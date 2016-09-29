Kyogle Council GM elected to prestigious role

KYOGLE Council's General Manager David Tuxford has been elected to the Board of Local Government Professionals Australia, NSW, becoming the first Kyogle Council GM to have achieved this honour.

LGPNSW (formerly known as Local Government Managers Australia NSW) is the leading association representing professionals in NSW local government.

The organisation is committed to maintaining high professional and ethical standards throughout the sector and ensuring that its members are at the forefront of change and innovation.

The organisation is dedicated to strengthening the professional capability of its members, by providing access to the best resources and support through its networks, training, communications and information.

Although Mr Tuxford has recently tendered his resignation at Kyogle Council to take up a senior management position with a large Sydney metropolitan council, he is extremely proud that he has been able to achieve this honour while holding the position of General Manager at Kyogle Council.