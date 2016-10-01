Know of an unsafe footpath? It's your chance to tell council

RESIDENTS of Ballina are encouraged to put in their feedback about unsuitable footpaths or footpaths that need improvement around town.

Ballina Shire Council are asking people to notify them about issues such as the width and connection of footpaths, pedestrian crossings and refuges, line markings, tactile and audible facilities, kerb ramps and other fixtures such as lighting and signage.

Road safety officer, Helen Carpenter, said it was all for the 2016 Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan.

"We're looking for local knowledge from those using the footpath," she said.

"Whether on foot, on a mobility scooter, using wheelchairs or prams, or on your way to school.

"Once we receive and analyse community feedback, we can take the next step to prioritise improvements.

"Working together with the community allows (the) council to be one step ahead to ensure better pedestrian safety."

Ballina Shire's first Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan was first completed in 2004 and it has been updated regularly ever since.

Putting in your feedback can help the council get grant funding.

To have your say, visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au (search for 'PAMP') or phone Ballina Council's Road Safety Officer, Helen Carpenter on 6686 1427 to receive an information and map pack.