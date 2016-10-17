Knife-wielding thief hides under mum's bed

HOME INVASION: Single mum Lucinda Sutherland with younger son Jhakai Williams, 9 in the room where an intruder was found under her bed.

JHAKAI Williams is a very frightened little boy after a stranger broke into his house and was found hiding under his mother's bed.

The nine-year-old Casino Public School student had been lying in bed last Tuesday night, in his Convent Parade home in Casino, when he saw a movement out of the corner of his eye at his bedroom door.

Home invader: Jhakai Williams describes how a home invader with a knife scared him.

"I saw someone out of the corner of my eye at my door and I didn't know who it was," he said.

"Then I walked into my brother Cleveland's room and I was singing out to mum 'who's here?' and she said 'no one, it's just us'."

Jhakai said he followed his mum out to the loungeroom and when he looked around he looked down the hallway and saw a man with a white t-shirt around his head and holding a knife, under his mum's bed.

Jhakai's mum, Lucinda Sutherland, screamed at the man to get out of the house and threatened him with a beach umbrella, the closest implement at hand.

The man came from around the bed, holding what looked like a steak knife threateningly, at the young family before he ran into the bathroom and jumped out of the window.

"I am really, really scared," Jhakai said, even resorting to sleeping at the neighbour's house for two nights shortly after the incident.

The police were called and searched the house.

"All they saw was the bathroom window wide open," Ms Sutherland said.

"They looked around the yard but didn't find anything.

"He stole my mobile phone and a packet of cigarettes."

Ms Sutherland said the intruder looked like a caucasian man wearing a white t-shirt with a pattern on the left sleeve and black shorts.

If anyone saw anything in the vicinity of Convent Parade about 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 11, contact Casino Police on 6662 0099.