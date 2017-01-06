Knife-wielding man forces pizza restaurant into lockdown

DINERS at a popular restaurant in Mullumbimby fled in terror last night as a man waved a knife on the footpath outside, "eyeballing" them and making threatening gestures.

A witness said the man stopped a large black van with tinted windows on the roundabout outside the crowded Milk and Honey pizza restaurant and emerged with the weapon.

Milk and Honey at Mullumbimby. Facebook

He also produced a spear and a hatchet, and chased members of the public filming him up Burringbar St.

Timmy Brebner, owner of the restaurant, said the incident was terrifying for his customers and young staff.

"We were full, with about 60 people, and he was aggressive and hostile to everyone."

Many of the alfresco diners ran away in fear, Mr Brebner said, leaving their belongings behind.

"We were asking ourselves 'how many weapons does he have in that car?'," he said.

The man struck his vehicle with the blade and chased cars driving past, another witness said, carrying on for 45 minutes while the restaurant waited for police to arrive.

Management at the restaurant brought remaining customers inside and it "went into lockdown".

"We kept cooking and serving people, trying to ignore him," Mr Brebner said.

Diners watched from inside before he drove off. Police officers pursued him as he drove towards Byron Bay.

The man, in his 30s, with a shaven head and facial tattoos was arrested and is being held in a mental health unit at Tweed Hospital.

It is understood the man is known to Byron Bay police.

No charges have been laid, pending his discharge from hospital.

"I'm just grateful no one was hurt," Mr Brebner said.

The incident created a sense of unity amongst the diners.

"There was a birthday at one table and everyone joined in, all very relieved," Mr Brebner said.

"The night ended on a good note."