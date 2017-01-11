King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

IT WILL be margaritas all round thanks to Bluesfest's latest announcement.

Today organisers of the Byron Bay festival have announced that the King of Margaritaville himself, Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefers will be performing exclusively in Australia at Bluesfest in 2017.

Could there be a location more perfect for an artist famous for hits such as 'Cheeseburger in Paradise', 'Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes' and of course the classic Margaritaville?

Jimmy Buffett has become a legend of popular culture.

He has recorded over fifty albums, most of which have gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

His sold-out concert tours are an annual rite of summer for his legions of fans, affectionately known as Parrotheads, many of whom are professionals by day and who dress in spectacular and outrageous tropical outfits and headwear when Jimmy comes to town.

In 2016 the song 'Margaritaville' was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance.

Only those recordings that have influenced and inspired both music creators and fans for generations are considered for this most special honour.

Bluesfest is very happy to be making the dreams of the many Parrotheads around Australia come true this Easter.

Music lovers from across Australia will visit the beautiful Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm over the Easter long weekend (April 13-17) for Bluesfest.

During the festival they will enjoy 12 hours of music each day on multiple stages, a range of onsite camping options, as well as incredible food and market stalls.

The festival promises more artist announcements in the coming weeks.

"YES, Jimmy is coming all the way to Australia to play one show just for you!" Festival Director of Bluesfest, Peter Noble said.

"Jimmy and The Coral Reefers will be present and presenting his unique 'island escapism' style at the epicentre of Australian escapism.....Byron Bay."

"When Jimmy Buffett isn't sailing on his yacht, or hanging out at his beach shack in the Caribbean, he plays where and when he wants to....and he has chosen Bluesfest this time!

"Yes there are restaurants and hotels named after his famous song, 'Margaritaville.'

"When Jimmy does decide to go on tour, he is one of the highest grossing artists anywhere.

"This is a coup, and Bluesfest is proud to bring him to our stage.

"We have so many legends coming this Easter.

"Bluesfest truly is the place to be this Easter, and tickets have been selling very quickly, so don't wait too long to avoid disappointment, as with this announcement, and those coming up, this could just be our biggest year yet."

