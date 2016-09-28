Kids threw 'sand missiles' at cars for two hours

An Evans Head resident said he watched this roundabout for two hours as teens pelted 'sand missiles' at cars.

TEENS who were hiding in the bushes and running out to throw sand missiles at cars for hours have been warned to turn themselves in or face being caught.

Robert Hayes posted on the Evans Head Noticeboard Facebook page that he filmed them in action and suggested "these kids visit the local police station prior to me showing them the film and they come knocking on your parents doors”.

Google Maps

Mr Hayes said he watched for two hours last night as cars swerved, slid and pulled over after large balls of sand came flying at them.

"It came to an end when a couple of younger male victims reversed up, got out of the car and chased the idiots onto the oval,” he wrote.

"Any parents who care where these kids are and what they get up need to check to see where they were last night.”

He said there were 8 boys and 3 girls involved, aged between 14 and 16.