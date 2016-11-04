Kids steal Halloween costumes, assault shop worker

TWO juveniles have been arrested after a shoplifting and assault incident.
Police allege that on October 31 two juveniles attended a store on Walker Street Casino, senior constable David Henderson said.
They picked up four Halloween costumes and tried to leave the store without paying.
A staff member tried to stop them but was pushed to the ground as the juveniles ran past her.
Police were called and apprehended the juveniles a short distance away.
They were placed under arrest and taken to Casino Police Station.
These offences will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act at a later date.