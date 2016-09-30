24°
Keeping goggleboxes and googling at bay over holidays

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 30th Sep 2016 6:45 AM
Four boys (7-10) playing with sprinkler, ground view
Four boys (7-10) playing with sprinkler, ground view

KIDS should spend two hours or less in front of a TV or computer screen each day, according to the State Government initiative Healthy Kids.

Achieving this is a challenge at the best of times, let alone during the school holidays.

Here's a list of ways to keep your kids active and away from screens, come rain, hail or shine.

Great outdoors

Ah ... the old faithful camping trip. No matter how many generations pass, it seems this will always be a favourite holiday past-time in Australia.

Bring along the bikes, marshmallows to toast over a camp fire, plenty of board and card games for the older kids and toys for the younger ones.

Sprinkler fun

Now that we're feeling the spring heat, turn those sprinklers on for one of my favourite childhood summer activities. Add water pistols into the mix for a backyard water war.

Library activities

Find out what school holiday activities are being held in the Northern Rivers.

Craft, sand-art, board games and book readings are just some of the activities your kids can enjoy at local libraries.

Go exploring

There are plenty of areas to play safely around the Northern Rivers.

Grab the soccer or rugby ball, backyard cricket gear, a picnic rug and some toys and head to a shady spot for the morning or afternoon.

Some park suggestions:

  • Heritage Park, Lismore
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club field in Goonellabah
  • The playground and BBQ spot on the opposite side of the Kadina St and Oliver Ave intersection, Goonellabah
  • Missingham Park, Ballina
  • Meldrum Park, on the corner of Fox and Norton streets in Ballina, overlooks North Creek and comes complete with a playground, covered picnic facilities and plenty of shade, and
  • Coronation Park, off Lennox St in Casino. It's slightly west of the intersection with Summerland Way.

Hear the music

Perhaps it's time to buy your kids a musical instrument?

Playing music improves hand-eye coordination, memory capacity, teaches perseverance and, most importantly, it provides fun for hours.

Think shakers, a xylophone or little drum for toddlers, and for the older kids consider buying a keyboard, flute or, for a bit more money, a violin.

