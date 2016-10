POLICE from Richmond Local Area Command have arrested a juvenile following a spate of robberies in the area.

"There have been some Break, Enter and Steal offences in Tuntable Falls in recent months," snr const Henderson said.

"After lengthy investigation by Nimbin Police, a Lismore juvenile has been charged with two counts of Break, Enter and Steal, Malicious Damage, weapons and drug offences."

The juvenile will appear in Lismore Childrens court this month.