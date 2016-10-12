Just like ducks to water as annual race gets under way

SERVING DUCK WELL-DRESSED: La Cucina di Vino chef, Mitchell Harland, serves up the restaurant's well-dressed duck to owner Danny Singh, president of the Rotary Club of Ballina John Anderssen and Lucky Duck.

A LOT of water has passed under the bridge since the first Rotary Great Duck Race in Ballina - and a lot of ducks have floated by.

This year's event, to be held on Sunday, October 23, in the Richmond River in front of Fawcett Park in Ballina's CBD, will be the 25th anniversary race.

It is organised by the Rotary Club of Ballina, and has in previous years raised an average of $6000 to $10,000 for Rotary and community projects.

The idea began with former Rotarian Stuart Dautel who suggested the race as a novel fundraiser.

The first race was held in 1992 in the canal near the Burns Point Ferry.

It has grown to be very popular in the community, with great prizes on offer.

The plastic ducks will be set off by the starter at about noon, but there will be plenty of other things to do in the park before.

The Rotary Family Fun Day will be held in conjunction with the duck race, featuring market stalls, music, children's activities and food stalls.

The fun day begins at 9.30am.

You will be able to buy tickets in the community duck race - there will be 1000 ducks let go on the river - at Ritchies Supa IGA in Ballina Central on Friday, October 14, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, or at Wallaces in River St, Ballina, from October 17 to October 20.

Tickets, at $2 each, also will be sold at the Rotary Fun Day.

First prize is a $500 Harvey Norman voucher, second prize is $200 cash and third prize is $100 cash.

The corporate duck race is also popular with business houses, since beginning in 2001 following a suggestion by club member Hilary Hanslow.

A prize is awarded for the Best-Dressed Duck, which was last year won by popular restaurant La Cucina di Vino.

The businesses also can have bragging rights if their duck crosses the line first.

Phone Rotarian John Anderssen on 6681 3998.