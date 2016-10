UPDATE, 11am: A JURY has been discharged in the trial of an Ocean Shores man over sexual assault charges in the Lismore District Court.

The 47-year-old man, who cannot be named, is alleged to have committed the offences in January and February last year against two women with whom he was giving massages.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

A new trial date has been set for next Monday, October 31.