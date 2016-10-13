Jury discharged for second time in murder trial

ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed

FOR the second time this week, the Lismore murder trial of former Ballina nurse Megan Jean Haines has been forced to discharge its jury.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling told the 12-person jury this morning he had received an application that the jurors be discharged and the trial start again at a date yet to be determined.

Justice Garling said he was "satisfied... that there is a real and substantial risk of a miscarriage of justice" if the trial was to continue with its present jury.

Justice Garling described the week's events as "two false starts" but said unlike an Olympic swimmer, in the justice system "we try again".

He thanked the jurors for their time and told them they had fulfilled an important civic duty.

A new date for the trial is now to be determined.