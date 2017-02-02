Judy's new face is becoming a reality

A RECENT story we did on a young girl needing a new face is fast rushing to a happy ending.

Lennox Head mum Sadie Hunt had set up a GoFundMe account to help a young Kenyan girl, Judy Kwamboka receive treatment for a facial cancer that has distorted her face.

Ms Hunt had spent some time in a Kenyan orphanage a few years ago and met Lilian Marwa, who recently told her of Judy's plight.

"Together with the $2800 (we) raised via GoFundMe and Lilian's own fundraising efforts, we have raised about $16,000," Ms Hunt said.

"This is enough to cover all Judy's medical costs so we've shut down the GoFundMe campaign.

"Thank you so much to the Northern Star for it's support and of course to everyone who donated to this campaign."

Ms Hunt said there were donations from friends and complete strangers in Australia, the UK, Europe and Kenya.

"(It) shows the power of social media and love," she said.

A local radio interview in Kenya raised more than $11,000 in 30 minutes.