Joy's garden a tribute to her late husband

LABOUR OF LOVE: Joy Collings in her Clunes garden, which has been awarded the Champion Garden in this year's Lismore Home Garden Club spring garden competition.

PREPARING her beautiful Clunes garden for entry to this year's Lismore Garden Club spring garden competition was tinged with sadness for Joy Collings.

Mrs Collings lost her husband Michael in late July this year after a three year battle with a rare form of liver cancer.

The garden served as a form of therapy for the couple during Michael's treatment.

That may be one reason why judges saw fit to award it the Champion Garden this year, selected from some stunning gardens from across the Lismore district.

"I really think the garden helped to keep him going," Mrs Collings said.

"He was keen to enter the garden in the competition for others to enjoy it too.

"Sadly, he passed away at the end of July, so I have tried to carry out his wish."

Strolling through the expansive 4000sqm garden is a sublime and tranquil experience - and like any great garden, the product of time and devotion.

"After the boys grew up, we had a lot of extra time, no more Saturday and Sunday drives to far reaching towns of the Northern Rivers for sport," Mrs Collings explained. "We both love being outside, so the garden became more a part of our weekends."

Mr Collings was a well known carpenter born and raised in the area, with the Clunes property originally selected by his forefathers in the 1870s.

The garden has some traditional features planted during the late 1940s, including a Wisteria and May bush, and an old frangiapani tree planted well before that.

Joy and Michael expanded the scope of the garden from 2007, planting the front lilly pilly hedge and building a one-of-a-kind rustic arbor with old local bridge timbers.

In 2009 Michael also built the bush house at the rear of the property which now features several exotic plants in a cool and calming environment.

Mrs Collings said her late husband would have been ecstatic to have seen the garden win the championship.

"He loved the garden and felt at peace there, I think he would be very proud," he said.

All competition winning gardens are availablle for inspection this weekend, September 17-18. Check out the winners and their addresses here:

Champion garden winners

Champion garden: Joy Collings, Clunes

Reserve champion garden: Merv & Fay Ryan, East Lismore

Champion vegetable garden: Warren & Dawn Coles, Goolmangar

Reserve champion vegetable garden: Pat Greene, Koonorigan

Junior champion gardener: Braydon Milgate.