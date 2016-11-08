Journalist Peter Greste to speak at Northern Rivers event

FREE AT LAST: Peter Greste after being released from 400 days in an Egyptian jail.

TICKETS have almost sold out to hear famous Australian journalist Peter Greste speak at an event on the Northern Rivers this month.

Mr Greste spent 400 days in an Egyptian jail between 2013 and 2015 after authorities arrested him and two of his colleagues from international press body Al-Jazeera for allegedly speaking with members of a banned group called Muslim Brotherhood.

Far North Coast Law Society President Greg Lamond said the group had invited Mr Greste to speak at its annual charity Professionals Luncheon.

"It's a different sort of speaker than usual, someone who has been to the middle east as a journalist and as a prisoner,” he said.

"We've had sporting people and judges but given the conflict in Syria, I think people will be interested to hear what Peter Greste has to say.”

Mr Lamond said Mr Greste would speak for about 40 minutes and lunch guests would have a chance to ask questions.

Mr Greste told The Northern Star his speech would focus on themes of "resilience, freedom of speech and freedom of the press”.

"I'll speak about my experience in Egypt and some of the bigger lessons I learned from that around campaigning for press freedom,” he said.

"I'm not a life coach or anything like that but I will talk about how human beings cope with adversity.

"We all face these kinds of things from time to time - my experience was extreme but we all face crisis.”

Tickets for the November 18 Byron Bay Bowls Club event cost $100 for non-FNCLS members or $80 for members and included a two-course meal and could be purchased by contacting alex.greenhalgh@sll.com.au

Money raised would go towards new equipment for the Lismore Base Hospital children's ward.