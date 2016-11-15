Join the Galactic Empire for a Westpac Helicopter fundraiser

STARS: From left, Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen . Star Wars: Rogue One. Supplied by Disney.

THE Galactic Empire has once again decided to do a PR exercise in the Northern Rivers and send some representatives to a charity fundraiser screening of their upcoming film Rogue One, A Star Wars Story.

Southern Cross Garrison, the local section of Darth Vader's 501st Legion, will be in attendance with full costumes.

The Legion is an all-volunteer organisation formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate.

The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars while putting its resources to good use through fundraising, charity work, and volunteerism.

What perfect occasion than the local screening of a brand new Star Wars film.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film stars Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen and James Earl Jones as the voice of Darth Vader.

Jyn Erso (played by Jones), a young Rebellion soldier and criminal, is about to experience her biggest challenge yet when galactic politician Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) sets her out on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

With help from the Rebels, a master swordsman, and non-allied forces, Jyn will be in for something bigger than she thinks.

This film is set before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) and five years after Star Wars Rebels (2014).

The original Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977) features one shot of the main heroes standing outside the Yavin IV temple.

Although the temple itself was a matte painting, the actors in the foreground, including various Rebels and their transports, were filmed at Cardington Sheds in Bedfordshire, England.

The Rogue One crew returned to the same location to film not only exteriors, but this time also recreated the interior of the Rebel base there.

Tickets for this special screening are now for sale.