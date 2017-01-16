Join the challenge to Live Life Large this Friday

Deborah and Neil Marks have been inspired by Jodie's Inspiration to Live Life Large.

IN TRUE Live Life Large spirit Lismore business woman Deborah Marks will celebrate her 50th birthday in a special way this Friday.

Mrs Marks, of Deborah Marks Weddings, is going to climb to the top of Mt Warning for the first time, to be the first person to see the sun rise in Australia.

Deborah Marks of Deborah Marks Weddings and Felicity Hyde of Black Tie Photobooths, who attend many Jodie's Inspiration charity events together. Contributed

All this is despite not being a morning person, and not being particularly fit.

"Jodie has taught myself and my husband to start ticking things off our bucket lists before it's too late,” she said.

"My husband actually got diagnosed with cancer two years ago and having been through a cancer diagnosis in a relationship, the way she handled her diagnosis and the way she launched her charity to help others, is just an amazing inspiration.”

She said it was also important to note that "you only turn 50 once!”

Mrs Marks is inviting anyone interested in living life large - the Jodie's Inspiration slogan - to give her a call and set aside Friday morning in their diary.

"Anyone out there who is interested in doing the climb, I'd love them to come along, join us, and give to Jodie's Inspiration,” she said.

Those who decide to do the walk have been asked to please bring along a $30 donation.

Walkers will begin the 8.8km return journey at 3.40am Friday.

It will take them to the look out, where they will become the first in Australia to see the sunrise that day.