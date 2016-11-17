26°
News

Ballina man: 'Jet ski hoons should go to Queensland'

Hamish Broome
| 17th Nov 2016 1:30 PM
YES OR NO: Should jet skis be banned in the Ballina Shire?
YES OR NO: Should jet skis be banned in the Ballina Shire?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JET skis are part of a "hoon culture" that values adrenaline over the natural environment, says a Ballina local who has called for their eviction from area.

East Ballina resident Tobin Saunders wrote a letter to The Northern Star arguing the "disturbing and dangerous" water craft should be banned across Ballina Shire.

After a huge reaction on social media, Mr Saunders spoke at length about his controversial opinion.

He said his "three beefs" with jet skis were their noise pollution, impact on marine life and danger to residents.

"It's been an issue ever since I've been in Ballina, for over 10 years," he said.

"They're like the motorbikes of the water.

"It's probably 50 people in the whole of Ballina Shire that use them, and yet they cause such a danger and disruption to everybody else."

Mr Tobin said he was in touch with Roads and Maritime Services about a crackdown on policing rogue water craft, which had an unfair impact on other water users.

"This is one of the most stressed estuaries in NSW and should be treated accordingly," he said.

"You think of all the water life which has to put up with that endless sound.

"My suggestion would be it's inappropriate for this area.

"It's part of that hoon culture, I call it petro-recreationalism ... why do people have to burn petrol and make noise in natural environments?

"Maybe they can go to southeast Queensland where that kind of behaviour is encouraged."

Mr Saunders also said he believed there was a majority of people in Ballina Shire who agreed with him, and suggested a poll be taken.

But a spokesman from Roads and Maritime Services said there has been only two complaints made about jet skis around Ballina this year.

Ballina mayor David Wright said it wasn't the first time a complaint about jet skis in the river had come up, but said "they've got every right to use their craft as long as it's done safely".

"It's the same as a motorbike, there is always a hoon, but there is also people who do exactly the right thing," he said.

"I don't think just because you riding a jetski you're a rat bag."

However, Cr Wright said jet skiers tempted to be hoonish should consider the impact on emergency services volunteers if they were to have a bad accident.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina jet ski queensland

8 kids caught for lighting 20 fires on one night

8 kids caught for lighting 20 fires on one night

POLICE catch children aged 7-12 responsible for lighting a fire that took four hours to put out.

'Tomorrow will be a sad day for marine life'

The first shark net will be installed at a North Coast beach tomorrow.

Premier will oversee first shark net, but not everyone's happy

Ballina man: 'Jet ski hoons should go to Queensland'

YES OR NO: Should jet skis be banned in the Ballina Shire?

Should the "motorbikes of the water" be banned in the Ballina Shire?

Should the meningococcal vaccine be free?

"I find it one of the scariest diseases ... it happens so quickly"

Local Partners

FOR RENT: Beer lovers and supermodels only need apply

RENTALS in Evans Head are often hard to come by, unless you are Elle MacPherson...

Heroic rescue of baby Finn

This 5 week old black flying fox was rescued from a precarious situation on the end of a branch of a silky oak tree 15 meters high.

Young flying fox stuck on end of tree branch

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

The band Boy & Bear. Supplied by On The Map PR.

Local and visiting artists on stage this week

Fly high above Byron Bay this summer

SUMMER FUN: Circus Arts kicks off its Park and Fly project at Byron Bay promotes enjoyment, creativity and personal development for families and those of all ages, abilities and cultures.

A flying trapeze event is set to transform the town's foreshore

Gig Guide: Who's on and what's hot

ABOVE: Direct from Las Vegas and following a sold out tour of the US and the UK, The Rat Pack is in Ballina this week.

The gigs that you'll love this week

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

LOCAL and visiting artists, films and more this week

  • News

  • 17th Nov 2016 3:00 PM

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

Let the music take you to Mullum this weekend

IT'S ON: All music roads will take you to Mullumbimby from tonight.

Mullum Music festival starts tonight

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

What you need to know about Mullum Music Fest

COMMUNITY EVENT: Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright with general manager Nin Haggith, artist liaison Kate Atkinson and festival assistants Reuben Zeh, and Maisy Taylor getting ready for the ninth festival.

"It's a genuine meeting of artists and community"

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Open Times: Saturday, 19 November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm ... Auction 26th...

Open Times: Saturday, 19 November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22 acres) of land with a...

Tallawong&#39; 8.59ha (21.2 acres) 15km to Byron Bay

221 Kennedys Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 3 4 $1,795,000 ...

This is a unique opportunity to secure one of Byron's iconic rural properties with close proximity to town, beaches and bush. Set amongst stunning tropical rain...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 $1,750,000

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,750,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!