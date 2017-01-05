Man rescued by lifeguards 100m off Ballina beach

The jet boat has been tasked to an incident at Angels Beach, Ballina.

UPDATE, 5.45pm: A TRAGEDY has been averted after a man struggling in the surf off Angel's Beach was brought to shore safely by lifeguards.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said the man was stuck between 50-100m offshore.

Lifeguards, who officially went off duty at 5pm, retrieved him on a rescue board.

The Ballina jet boat and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were on scene, but not required.

It is unclear how the man got into trouble but it is understood he was swimming at the time.

He is being attended to on the beach now but is conscious and breathing

ORIGINAL STORY, 5.15pm: EMERGENCY services are on their way to Angels Beach at Ballina, where it is believed a person may be in trouble in the water.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance media confirmed paramedics had been alerted to an incident at Angels Beach at Ballina.

It is understood that the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Ballina Jet Boat Rescue, lifeguards and ambulance vehicles are on their way.