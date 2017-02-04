It's time to go busking for glory at Bluesfest

WINNERS: Sam Cashman is congratulated after his performance on the buskers stage at Bluesfest on 203. Sam plays acoustic guitar alongside his best mate, Nick Jansen. The boys won the Bluesfest busking competition, which has opened new doors for them in the music industry.

YOUNG talent from the Northern Rivers should consider entering the Bluesfest Busking Comp 2017.

The comp has endless opportunities for artists, including the grand prize for the over 18 winner to open one of Bluesfest's main stages.

The list of previous winners includes Kim Churchill (2009) and the Hussy Hicks (2010), among others.

The Bluesfest Busking Stage during the Easter weekend showcases a continual line-up of amazing artists selected by the judges to wow the Bluesfest crowds.

The Grommet category also contributes to one of the most memorable and exciting Bluesfest experiences, with the event finalists having the opportunity to join in the Grommet Showcase with a day of incredible young talent on Easter Sunday.

The Grommet Event is limited in numbers and is quickly reaching capacity so get your applications in quick for your chance to enter.

Over 18's applications close 5pm, March 6, and grommet applications close as soon as organisers reach capacity. For further information and to apply visit bluesfest.com.au