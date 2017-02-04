34°
It's snot the nicest of topics but important for your health

4th Feb 2017
The different colours your mucus can take, giving you warning about your health.
The different colours your mucus can take, giving you warning about your health. Science Alert

IT IS probably one of the more icky of subjects, but mucus, colloquially known as snot, plays an important part in your health, according to an article by Fiona McDonald in Science Alert.

"Snot is a normal part of life, and when you get sick, it doesn't take a scientist to tell you that you're probably going to produce a whole lot more of it," she wrote.

The important thing is the colour and texture of your nasal excretions can tell you when you need to slow down or even when it's time to get out the cold and 'flu tablets.

According to the Science Alert article the 'good' end of the snot spectrum is when it is runny and clear, showing that your body and immune system is functioning well.

"But if your snot becomes white or yellow, and starts to thicken up, it's a sign that it contains a higher than usual amount of white blood cells, and your body is fighting the early stages of a virus," McDonald wrote.

This colour of mucus, or snot, is likened to the amber light in traffic lights.

"Yellow or white, thick snot is often a sign to slow down, stay hydrated, and rest up for a few days, so your immune system has a chance to get things under control," McDonald said.

"Green snot, on the other hand, appears when things have escalated.

"The colour is often caused by the presence of a greenish enzyme called myeloperoxidase, which helps produce powerful immune cells called neutrophils."

This is when your body is possibly already fighting off a cold or flu and it's time to slow down.

Sometimes the best solution is just to let your nose 'run' its course or log off the internet and go and see the doctor.

Topics:  immune system mucus science alert snot

