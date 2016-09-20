It's not all about getting the 'clicks' on our website

MANY dislike the "clickbait” nature of news in the digital age.

Stories that are guaranteed to get more online clicks (like Chris Hemsworth going shopping) gets more prominence than a story about GST tax reform, for example.

What often goes unnoticed is the hard grind media apply to serious issues that leads to change.

I'm talking here about campaigns and news series, such as the current one we are running in the Star about the impact of the drug ice on our region.

I'm also talking about relentless follow-ups on issues that we consider important to our community.

One example of this is the front page of Saturday's Weekend Star about the ambulance response times on the Northern Rivers.

This information was gained by our journalist Leah White under a freedom of information request.

So that story took weeks if not months to piece together before it ever saw the light of day.

And it goes to the heart of what regional newspapers are all about. We dig around for stories in our patch that would otherwise be ignored.

Regional health outcomes are a national disgrace. We die younger, we wait longer for surgery and if you call an ambulance, then it may not be on your doorstep inside the state average.

If nobody in power knows it is a problem then it will never get fixed. And if our community is informed about it then perhaps they can make some noise by sending a letter to the local member, signing a petition or holding a public meeting on the subject.