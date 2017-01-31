"It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case."

Australian Sara Connor and her British boyfriend David Taylor after her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

BYRON Bay mother Sara Connor said she didn't ask her British boyfriend any further questions when he told he had left a Bali police officer "passed out" on a beach following a violent scuffle.

Almost a week after David Taylor gave evidence at her trial, Ms Connor was brought into Denpasar court yesterday to tell her version of events from the night they are accused of killing Wayan Sudarsa on August 16 2016.

The Australian woman said she lost her purse on Kuta beach and while searching for it, she turned around to find Mr Taylor on top of a man, national media has reported.

She then tried to separate them, she said, before she alleged Mr Sudarsa bit her and pulled her hair.

Crying, she left the men and continued the search, before running onto the street, she said.

Australian Sara Connor inside a prisoner car after listening to her British boyfriend David Taylor testify during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

When Mr Taylor joined her, he was "covered in sand".

"I asked him, 'What happened to the guy?' He said to me, 'He is just passed out'," Ms Connor told the court.

When asked what Mr Taylor had told her about how the police officer had become unconscious, she replied: "I didn't ask him any more."

"He told me that they were fighting and he (Mr Taylor) thought he was going to die because he (Mr Sudarsa) had his elbow on his throat ... When he told me that he (Mr Sudarsa) bit his finger nearly off, I said to him (Mr Taylor), 'He bit me too'.

"I just told him my part of the story ... I trust David, he is a calm, quiet guy."

It was not until two days later when she learned someone had been seriously hurt.

Messages from friends told her to go to the Australian consulate as her wallet had been found near a body, Ms Connor said.

"When I got to know a person had died, we were crying," Ms Connor said.

In the hours and days after Mr Sudarsa's death, the court has heard the pair burned their clothes, disposed of Mr Sudarsa's mobile phone and cut up his credit cards.

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

When asked why she panicked if she was not guilty, Ms Connor responded through a translator that: "I still think I'm not guilty but look where I am ... If you are in my position in this country wouldn't you be panicked?"

Ms Connor said she still loved Mr Taylor, and he still loved her.

Speaking after her testimony, Mr Taylor said the "truth was finally coming out".

"It's not a murder case, it's a self-defence case."

The couple are being held at Kerobokan prison, facing charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death.

The matter returns to court later this week.