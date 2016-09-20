It's Gail's first charity walk, but she's got a monster goal

Gail Wallace (left) from Blue Knob will walk the Great Wall Challenge for people, like Vicki Swift (right), who have Chron's disease.

A WOMAN in her 60s has been inspired to go on her first ever walk for charity, and she has set herself a monster goal.

Gail Wallace from Blue Knob wants to walk the tough terrain of the Great Wall of China and raise at least $4000 for Crohn's disease and colitis.

She will walk in a group of 20 on the 50km, five day walk in October.

Crohn's and colitis are types of inflammatory bowel diseases affecting 70,000 young and old Australians.

"We're putting ourselves out there for this charity," Ms Wallace said. "Between the 20 trekkers we've reached $80,000 of our $100,000 target."

She wanted to encourage people that it was okay to talk about bowel problems.

"It's bad enough having a disease but not being able to talk to anyone about it, that's awful," Ms Wallace said.

It was a relative's experience with Crohn's disease that inspired her to fundraise.

"I was talking to my cousin's daughter (Sarah Michel) at Christmas dinner last year and she said she was going to do this walk," Ms Wallace explained.

"Sarah was diagnosed about 10 years ago when she was 20.

"I got home and thought, it is actually the sort of thing I could do."

Ms Wallace approached the media and the subsequent article inspired a Lismore woman to get involved.

Vicki Swift wanted to share with Ms Wallace her story about living with Crohn's disease.

"I was diagnosed in the year 2000," Ms Swift said. "I was quite sick for some time and I had to leave work."

She said she had two major operations: One to remove her colon and get a colostomy bag, and another to have her rectum removed.

"I wanted to help (Gail) to get the message across that you don't have to be embarrassed," she said.

The Great Wall Challenge 2016 walk will begin on October 6 and officially end on October 16.

To help Ms Wallace reach her fundraising target visit crohnsandcolitisaustraliachinachallenge2016.everydayhero.com/au/gail-wallace