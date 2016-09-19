25°
News

'It's easy': Build a cost-effective home that's small and sustainable

19th Sep 2016 1:57 PM Updated: 2:00 PM
The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.
The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 1500 people attended the Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition, held at the weekend at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

This year's winner of the $1000 Professional Category, on the theme of Tiny Homes: A Pocket Neighbourhood, was Neeraja Peeret.

"I am so excited to have won the design competition and are currently looking at building upon this award and showcasing the project further to show that sustainability can be easy, small and cost-effective," she said.

Ms Peeret's winning design featured a pocket neighbourhood that enabled many people to live sustainably in small houses but with private and communal areas.

 

The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.
The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

Coming in second was Baxter & Jacobson Architects and receiving the Sponsors Highly Recommended award was David Brown David Brown & Alfonso Duran Fraile.

The winner of the $500 Byron Shire Community Category was Joe Harvey-Jones with his design that included a rotating house to capture the suns rays in every season.

Warren Buys was the winner of the $500 Lismore City Community Award and Margot McCarthy was the winner of the $500 Tweed Shire Community Category.

Michael Leung from Balanced Earth was the winner of the $100 People's Choice Award.

Sandi Middleton from the Northern Rivers Sustainable House Day Collaboration said a highlight of the expo was the highly popular "speed date a sustainable designer" session.

"Also well attended were the informative talks by subject experts and tapping into expert stallholder advice on hand," she said.

"If you missed out on attending the expo you can still view all the designs at the various council foyers and the Green Building Centre from the end of October.

"It's a treasure trove of our region's finest, all available for viewing for free."

Sustainable House Day is a joint event by Byron Shire Council, Lismore City Council, Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, The Green Building Centre, Nimbin Neighbourhood & Information Centre, Self Seed, North Coast TAFE and Dorroughby Environment Educational Centre.

Lismore Northern Star
'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

'Players boil over ... it's part of the theatre': LETTER

"REFEREES sometime make bad decisions, players fire up, crowds get unruly, the cauldron gets heated and the show carries on. It's sport mate, plain and simple."

Were you at Gunundi School Camp at Ballina in 1990?

Police are asking for help from anyone who was a Year 11 student at Gunundi school camp in 1990.

Detectives are looking for photos, records - no detail is too small

Learn from the experts at make-up masterclasses

On Friday, September 23, Australian mineral make up label Issada will host Masterclasses at Osprey Spa at Elements Resort, Byron Bay.

Get your beauty regime sorted before the summer season

'It's easy': Build a cost-effective home that's small and sustainable

The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

How tiny homes could change the world we live in

Local Partners

Lismore's online farewell: Jenny Dowell quits facebook

Where was she instead today? Short answer: Centrelink

A raft of activities on and off the water at festival

Winners of the home made raft race at a past Woodburn Riverside Festival were Peter Wylie of Woodburn with son Clay, 12 and friend Stephen Kennedy, 12 of Woodburn.

It's time to start building your raft

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Latest deals and offers

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Local animation picked up by Comedy Central

DREAM RUN: Tom Hollis, Jarrad Wright and Izak Whear are making big waves on the comedy scene.

Creators of The Big Lez Show are coming to Byron Bay

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $860,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Large Family Home Close To Town and Beach

17 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of permanently occupied homes is this large 4 bed 2 bath family home, close to everything. Walk in past the sparkling...

Brand New Home Right In Mullumbimby Town

12 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 Price Guide ...

Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential and position. The home is...

Enter from Arkinstall Rd The Channon (Known as 252 Cox Rd, Koonorigan)

252 Cox Road, Koonorigan 2480

Rural 3 2 Contact Agent

Open: Saturday, 24th September 2.00 - 2.30pm Set against a scenic escarpment backdrop, this original 90 year old timber home awaits the new owner to add their...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

TOP OF TOWN

34 Paterson Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 24th Sept...

Will be sold on or before auction. All offers will be considered prior. Auction Guide Price: $2,250,000 to $2,500,000. Set on an elevated 900m2 block with the...

Superb golf course living!

54 Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 2 2 Contact Agent

Set on 986 sq. metres this custom built 6 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home faces directly onto the Ocean Shores golf course. A lovely large open plan kitchen with...

Beautifully Renovated Home

23 Grevillea Avenue, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide:...

Here is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in the quiet, family friendly community of Mullumbimby. Superb location with the weekly...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale