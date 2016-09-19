'It's easy': Build a cost-effective home that's small and sustainable

The Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition on Saturday, September 17 at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

MORE than 1500 people attended the Sustainable House Day Expo and Tiny Homes Design Competition, held at the weekend at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

This year's winner of the $1000 Professional Category, on the theme of Tiny Homes: A Pocket Neighbourhood, was Neeraja Peeret.

"I am so excited to have won the design competition and are currently looking at building upon this award and showcasing the project further to show that sustainability can be easy, small and cost-effective," she said.

Ms Peeret's winning design featured a pocket neighbourhood that enabled many people to live sustainably in small houses but with private and communal areas.

Coming in second was Baxter & Jacobson Architects and receiving the Sponsors Highly Recommended award was David Brown David Brown & Alfonso Duran Fraile.

The winner of the $500 Byron Shire Community Category was Joe Harvey-Jones with his design that included a rotating house to capture the suns rays in every season.

Warren Buys was the winner of the $500 Lismore City Community Award and Margot McCarthy was the winner of the $500 Tweed Shire Community Category.

Michael Leung from Balanced Earth was the winner of the $100 People's Choice Award.

Sandi Middleton from the Northern Rivers Sustainable House Day Collaboration said a highlight of the expo was the highly popular "speed date a sustainable designer" session.

"Also well attended were the informative talks by subject experts and tapping into expert stallholder advice on hand," she said.

"If you missed out on attending the expo you can still view all the designs at the various council foyers and the Green Building Centre from the end of October.

"It's a treasure trove of our region's finest, all available for viewing for free."

Sustainable House Day is a joint event by Byron Shire Council, Lismore City Council, Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, The Green Building Centre, Nimbin Neighbourhood & Information Centre, Self Seed, North Coast TAFE and Dorroughby Environment Educational Centre.