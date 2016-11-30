It's always good to hear a good Samaritan story: OPINION

I'VE always loved good Samaritan stories like the one detailed in the bike thief letter here.

If I was in the same situation as our letter writer was, I'd love to think people would go out of their way to help me.

Often I try and put myself in the shoes of a witness to a crime like this and wonder whether I'd have the same courage to step up and do something.

Righting wrongs, random acts of kindness, paying a favour forward are not simply the reserve of super heroes.

This woman had her bike stolen and not one, but several people, stepped up to help her when the heat was on.

That takes courage and I'm proud to say we live in a community where stories like this are not uncommon.

It's only when good people stand idly by and say or do nothing that acts of evil are allowed to flourish.

I'd encourage people, if it is safe to do so, to call out bad behaviour whenever and wherever they see it.

If more people did so, the crime rate would drop dramatically, hate speech, bullying and intimidation would be a thing of the past, and we'd be well on our way to solving the domestic violence crisis gripping this nation.

Or as Quaker missionary Stephen Grellet said: "I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again".