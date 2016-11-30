31°
News

It's always good to hear a good Samaritan story: OPINION

David Kirkpatrick
| 30th Nov 2016 8:15 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I'VE always loved good Samaritan stories like the one detailed in the bike thief letter here.

If I was in the same situation as our letter writer was, I'd love to think people would go out of their way to help me.

Often I try and put myself in the shoes of a witness to a crime like this and wonder whether I'd have the same courage to step up and do something.

Righting wrongs, random acts of kindness, paying a favour forward are not simply the reserve of super heroes.

This woman had her bike stolen and not one, but several people, stepped up to help her when the heat was on.

That takes courage and I'm proud to say we live in a community where stories like this are not uncommon.

It's only when good people stand idly by and say or do nothing that acts of evil are allowed to flourish.

I'd encourage people, if it is safe to do so, to call out bad behaviour whenever and wherever they see it.

If more people did so, the crime rate would drop dramatically, hate speech, bullying and intimidation would be a thing of the past, and we'd be well on our way to solving the domestic violence crisis gripping this nation.

Or as Quaker missionary Stephen Grellet said: "I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it for I shall not pass this way again".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  good samaritan opinion

TEACHER STRIKE: Action will affect 270 North Coast schools

TEACHER STRIKE: Action will affect 270 North Coast schools

TEACHERS will fight for their pay conditions, leaving students under 'minimal supervision' for the morning.

Midwives questioned about newborn baby's death

court generic

Why were there "numerous delays" and no heart rate monitor?

Roadworks to watch out for on your highway drive

There are several roadworks spots on the Bruxner and Pacific Highways.

There are several spots to avoid on the Pacific and Bruxner highways

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

New teachers begin on a salary of $49,647

Local Partners

Pat lighting up the Northern Rivers once again for Christmas

WEST Ballina's Pat Kennedy admits his time lighting up his home for Christmas is nearing an end.

How local woman is helping Africa, book by book

BRICKS AND BOOKS: Casino librarian Taryn Kelly.

Building a library, one brick at a time

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

FROCK UP: Racing is on this weekend at the inaugural Casino RSM Family Race Day.

Not quite Christmas but getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Three things to do in Casino / Kyogle this week

FROCK UP: Racing is on this weekend at the inaugural Casino RSM Family Race Day.

Not quite Christmas but getting busy

Five things to do in Ballina this week

ICON: Renee Geyer is coming to Ballina.

Music, theatre, culture and more

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... $2,500,000 +...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Live In and Rent Out at the Same Time!

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Price Guide...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

...SOLD PRIOR TO AUCTION ...For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Beauty

752 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 2 POA - Contact...

“Graciosa” is gracefully set high on the hill overlooking the quaint town of Bangalow to the West and rolling, lush hills to the North, East and South. The iconic...

Prime Land With Stunning Ocean Views

Lot 1/404 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar 2479

Residential Land Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in ... Contact Agent

Meet agent onsite - Saturday 5th November 11.00 - 11.30am Located in one of the most exclusive and tightly held addresses in the region 'Old Byron Bay Road...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

Cypress - 3/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,100,000

Located in the exclusive world class Cypress Villas, this stunning award winning residence offers a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!