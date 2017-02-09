Italian woman faces court over Ballina crash

Emergency services treating the 47-year-old woman seriously injured in a motorbike crash at East Ballina.

AN Italian tourist will face Ballina Local Court this morning over a crash last month which left another woman in a critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, January 6 the 29-year-old Italian woman was driving a northbound van at Shelly Beach, East Ballina when it was involved in a crash with a southbound motorcycle ridden by a 47-year-old woman.

The motorcycle rider was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with numerous serious injuries.

The Italian woman, whose name has not been released by police, was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

She was subsequently charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She was granted conditional bail prior to appearing in court this morning.