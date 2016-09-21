'Your actions will see us lose 4WD access to beaches'

Andrew Trezise posted these photos on the Ballina Information Exchange Facebook page, warning people not to drive on the dunes of Seven Mile Beach.

CONCERNS have once again been raised about people driving on the sand dunes at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head.

On the Ballina Information Exchange Facebook page, Andrew Trezise posted two photos of deep four-wheel drive tracks on the dunes.

"To the people of lower than average intelligence, who apparently can not read the rules that apply to driving on Seven Mile Beach, please do not do it again," he posted.

"It is your actions that will see us lose access to our local beaches in 4WD vehicles.

"It is these kind of actions that see 4WD access to many parts of Australia revoked.

"Your actions stain everyone who owns a 4WD and label us all as irresponsible people and an environmental disaster.

"If anyone knows who was responsible, please have a quiet word in their ear and ask them not to do it again.

"There is no need to drive up on the sand dunes.

"If your vehicle is capable of driving up there, it's capable of driving down off the vegetation."

According to the Ballina Shire Council website, the sand dunes and vegetation are an "important part of the beach ecosystem and are subject to the natural cycles of wave and wind and can be easily damaged by human activity".

The permit system is designed to promote "responsible off-road vehicle use and encourages environmental awareness".