It is a new land development of 'Epiq' proportions

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

EPIQ, the new $200 million Lennox Head Development will create over 580 new jobs for the area, the majority of which will be given to local residents, according to developer Clarence Property.

It is the largest privately funded civil works project between the NSW mid-north coast and Queensland border and will deliver up to 335 jobs during construction and a further 245 ongoing jobs in the project's shopping precinct once finished.

Clarence Property claim that they have already awarded $16 million in work to Northern Rivers businesses from Lismore, Ballina and Lennox Head.

Managing director of Clarence Property Peter Fahey says that the Epiq project is all about creating a new community by supporting the current one.

"It's important for Lennox-Ballina residents to be able to take ownership of Epiq - this is a project being created by the community, for the community,” Mr Fahey said.

He asserts that 70 per cent of those that have purchased sites are local.

"About 70 per cent of people who have purchased in Epiq to date are from the Lennox-Ballina area, so we are really investing in the lifestyle of our future residents,” he said.

One of the locals investing is Epiq civil engineer Josh Blackler from Lismore firm Newton Denny Chapelle, who purchased a homesite the same week as marrying his wife and is excited to move in.

"Working at Epiq means that I can watch our new community take shape and I'm really looking forward to moving into our new home early next year,” Mr Blackler said.

Construction is complete on the sold out first stage, comprising 51 homesites and sporting fields, with the majority of work undertaken by local contractors like Josh Blackler.

For more information , please visit www.epiqlennox.com.au or www.clarenceproperty.com.au