'It came out of nowhere': Man crashes into cow at 100km/h

IT WAS an eventful end of a night shift for APN driver Trevis Jenkins this morning after his work van collided with a cow, killing it and writing off the vehicle.

Apart from the shock of what happened, Mr Jenkins was unscathed.

He said he was driving towards Kyogle around 3.40am when a cow near the intersection of Bentley Rd and Summerland Way "came out of nowhere".

"There was no time to react," he said.

"If you can see it, or you've got more time to react, it's fine.

"But when they just come out onto the road like that and you're going 100kmh you've just got no hope.

"They (cows) don't know any better, they hear a vehicle and get spooked and all of a sudden they're on you."

He called his boss straight away to let them know he was okay, returned to organise a trip to the doctor's while the boss drove out to deliver the rest of the newspapers.

"I'm the first person at this site to write off a vehicle," Mr Jenkins said.

"I spoke to them (my colleagues) on the phone ... they won't let me live it down.

"I think they were just glad it didn't happen to them."

