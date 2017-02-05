Is Circus Fit the new buzz word in health and fitness?

Jade Myers at the Spaghetti Circus open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday.

FROM tiny totts to agile seniors, over 125 people attended the Spaghetti Circus Open Day on Saturday.

Organisers held more than 15 free sessions in a range of circus-themed exercises including juggling, games, trampoline, tumbling, handstands and hula-hoops.

General manager Alice Cadwell said new specialist classes were also offered, including an adult's Circus Fit evening class, aerial yoga and acrobatics for dancers.

"These popular trial sessions for toddlers and for people up to their 60s all sold out,” Ms Cadwell said.

"Circus is a great way to get fit and have fun and it's not competitive and it has a performance element to it as well.

"It combines all the best things that kids and adults love to do.

"There's also a bit of circus revolution, with Spaghetti Circus in addition to the Mullumbimby Australian National Circus Festival Mullumbimby in the last weekend of September and Brunswick Picture House regular cabaret nights.

"There's a rich array of professionals on the Northern Rivers.”

Spaghetti Circus held an open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday. Contributed

First-time Spaghetti Circus participant, Isabella Walz, 17, said classes were tough but fun, and that she would return again.

"The diversity of the workshops was great! They all offered a challenge, it was hard work but achievable. I loved it”.

To enrol, head to Spaghetti Circus www.spaghetticircus.com and check out the Classes page.

Spaghetti Circus is a not for profit youth performing arts company and costs for lesson costs vary from class to class.

In 2016, over 200,000 people experienced a Spaghetti Circus performance.

Spaghetti also own a 500-seater circus Big Top which was erected as the major circus venue for circus at Sydney Festival in Parramatta.

Spaghetti Circus can be the first step on a lifelong circus journey: graduates Hannah Richards and Aleshanee Kelso were successfully accepted and began this week atNational Institute of Circus Arts in Melbourne to complete a degree in Circus Arts.