34°
News

Is Circus Fit the new buzz word in health and fitness?

Alina Rylko
| 5th Feb 2017 2:10 PM
Jade Myers at the Spaghetti Circus open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday.
Jade Myers at the Spaghetti Circus open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM tiny totts to agile seniors, over 125 people attended the Spaghetti Circus Open Day on Saturday.

Organisers held more than 15 free sessions in a range of circus-themed exercises including juggling, games, trampoline, tumbling, handstands and hula-hoops.

General manager Alice Cadwell said new specialist classes were also offered, including an adult's Circus Fit evening class, aerial yoga and acrobatics for dancers.

"These popular trial sessions for toddlers and for people up to their 60s all sold out,” Ms Cadwell said.

"Circus is a great way to get fit and have fun and it's not competitive and it has a performance element to it as well.

"It combines all the best things that kids and adults love to do.

"There's also a bit of circus revolution, with Spaghetti Circus in addition to the Mullumbimby Australian National Circus Festival Mullumbimby in the last weekend of September and Brunswick Picture House regular cabaret nights.

"There's a rich array of professionals on the Northern Rivers.”

Spaghetti Circus held an open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday.
Spaghetti Circus held an open day at Mullumbimby on Saturday. Contributed

First-time Spaghetti Circus participant, Isabella Walz, 17, said classes were tough but fun, and that she would return again.

"The diversity of the workshops was great! They all offered a challenge, it was hard work but achievable. I loved it”.

To enrol, head to Spaghetti Circus www.spaghetticircus.com and check out the Classes page.

Spaghetti Circus is a not for profit youth performing arts company and costs for lesson costs vary from class to class.

In 2016, over 200,000 people experienced a Spaghetti Circus performance.

Spaghetti also own a 500-seater circus Big Top which was erected as the major circus venue for circus at Sydney Festival in Parramatta.

Spaghetti Circus can be the first step on a lifelong circus journey: graduates Hannah Richards and Aleshanee Kelso were successfully accepted and began this week atNational Institute of Circus Arts in Melbourne to complete a degree in Circus Arts.

Simone O'Brien at Spaghetti Circus open day in Mullumbimby on Saturday.
Simone O'Brien at Spaghetti Circus open day in Mullumbimby on Saturday. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mullumbimby spaghetti circus

Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Police warnings, fire ban as heatwave hits Northern Rivers

Parts of the Northern Rivers expecting to reach 37 degrees on Sunday.

Turf club to investigate three-horse fall

Horses carry on to the finish line without their jockeys, at the Lismore Turf Club, Saturday February 4.

Saturday races: spectators concerned as paramedics rush to jockeys

Social media warning after police shut down party

Police. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Teens run into trouble after Facebook gathering gone wrong

Fishing giveaway lures in happy readers

Goonellabah News Agency general manager Peter Witten with loyal reader Michael Condon.

Everyone loves a freebie.

Local Partners

Changes and news around St Brigid's in 2017

FROM a new garden to different hours, there's a lot of exciting things affecting teachers and staff this year.

Easier to find hospital shop in the foyer

Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary members, Judy and Pauline, enjoy the new shopfront in the foyer of Lismore Base Hospital.

The Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary shop's now in the hospital foyer

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

There are some lovely local lychees available at the moment.

Kate O'Neill on new offerings from Northern Rivers producers

It's time to go busking for glory at Bluesfest

WINNERS: Sam Cashman is congratulated after his performance on the buskers stage at Bluesfest on 203. Sam plays acoustic guitar alongside his best mate, Nick Jansen. The boys won the Bluesfest busking competition, which has opened new doors for them in the music industry.

Call to young musos to enter the Bluesfest Busking Comp 2017

Ten things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

BYRON'S OWN: Xavier Rudd is performing locally this weekend.

Music, circus, theatre and community events

Nothing but 'super good vibes'

Photo gallery of Saturday night's uplifting festival at Byron.

Ruby Rose came out to her mother at the age of 12

Actor Ruby Rose

Aussie star talks LGBT rights

Opeth bring the winter and joy from Sweden

Opeth perform at the Tivoli in Brisbane on their Sorceress tour ahead of the history making Sydney Opera House gig.

Outstanding gig a positive sign for the rest of the tour

Dead Letter Circus announce supports

Dead Letter Circus to celebrate 10 years of music with a new tour.Photo Contributed

Brisbane band celebrates 10 years with a new tour

What's on the small screen this week

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

REALITY shows heat up while three new dramas hit our screens.

Candice Fox plots another classic

Author Candice Fox has published her latest novel, Crimson Lake.

Two unlikely characters team up to investigate disappearance

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11th March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

Uninterrupted Coastline &amp; Hinterland Vistas

28 Henderson Lane, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautifully sited residence high on the ridgeline encompasses 360 degree breathtaking views from Cape Byron and the Lighthouse through to the valleys in the...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Master Built Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,896,000 to...

This quality master built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $975,000 to...

Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers opulent resort style...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,500,000

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 (approx.) is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

A great time to be a tradie on the Northern Rivers

Enquiries have 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', according to a local landscaper.

Work has 'doubled or tripled in the past few years', says one tradie

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Is your home gaining value?

Fewer properties for sale have helped keep house prices healthy.

"You are seeing a growing demand for lifestyle properties"

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!