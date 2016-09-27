Investigations after two house fires on same G'Bah street

POLICE said investigations are continuing after two houses caught fire three days apart in Eggins Place last week.
Both fires happened in the early hours of the morning: the first on Friday and the second on Sunday and both properties became unliveable due to extensive damage.
Two people were evacuated from the first fire; nobody was home in the second and no injuries were reported overall.
A police spokesman on Saturday said the first fire was not suspicious but after the second fire residents said they expected a third property to catch fire in the street soon.
Chaeanne Knight, 16, said she heard "banging and men yelling" shortly before the second fire erupted next door to her bedroom around 3am Sunday but police had not charged anyone at time of press.
Ms Knight said she and her cousin, Jamiha Knight, peered through the windows of the burnt-out property later that day and saw "needles and smashed [ice] pipes" on the ground.