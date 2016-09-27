Investigations after two house fires on same G'Bah street

The first property to be damaged by fire in Eggins Place, Goonellabah, in late September. Another house fire occurred in the same street three days later.

POLICE said investigations are continuing after two houses caught fire three days apart in Eggins Place last week.

Both fires happened in the early hours of the morning: the first on Friday and the second on Sunday and both properties became unliveable due to extensive damage.

Damage caused by the second house fire in three days in Eggins Place, Goonellabah, NSW. Mia Armitage

Two people were evacuated from the first fire; nobody was home in the second and no injuries were reported overall.

A police spokesman on Saturday said the first fire was not suspicious but after the second fire residents said they expected a third property to catch fire in the street soon.

A vacant property in Eggins Place, Goonellabah, opposite the site of a second house fire in three days in the street. Residents say they expect it to be fire damaged soon, too. Mia Armitage

Chaeanne Knight, 16, said she heard "banging and men yelling" shortly before the second fire erupted next door to her bedroom around 3am Sunday but police had not charged anyone at time of press.

Ms Knight said she and her cousin, Jamiha Knight, peered through the windows of the burnt-out property later that day and saw "needles and smashed [ice] pipes" on the ground.