Inventor brings the ocean to your doorstep

DOES the idea of enjoying the invigorating salt spray of the ocean in your own home appeal?

Then you're in luck.

Get your beach towels out and turn on your whale sound cd, because a Ballina entrepreneur has found a way to bring that salt water feeling right into your home with a new therapeutic spa device Ocean Flow.

Inventor Marcus Teakle's device harnesses the Himalayan salt phenomenon to deliver the seaside experience.

Mr Teakle said the salt crystals contain the highest number and concentration of 84 minerals and trace elements of any known salt, and the benefits are delivered vis your shower head.

"Installation is as easy as changing a washer,” Marcus Teakle said.

"The unit will suit all shower and hand shower assembles.

"Remove the shower head, replace it with Ocean Flow and reattach your shower head.

"Now you're ready for that therapeutic atmosphere and feel in the shower.

"Once you're ready for that experience all you need to do is simply unscrew the reservoir at the bottom of the Ocean Flow and place a Himalayan salt tablet in it, and screw it back on.

"With the tap on the side you can regulate the flow of salt through your shower head.”

Invented locally, Ocean Flow is manufactured in Australia by Ram Tapware in quality chrome plated brass offering a 15 year warranty.

The unit costs $265.00 online at www.oceanflow.com.au or in leading hardware stores.